Kazakhstan is building more connections with the world

Murat Nurtleu is the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is charting a reform course that will reverberate beyond its borders as it seeks to boost economic growth and attract foreign investment.
Economic program will boost Europe-Asia cargo flows, accelerate green transition
Murat Nurtleu is the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan is charting a reform course that will reverberate beyond its borders as it seeks to boost economic growth and attract foreign investment.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.