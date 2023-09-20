ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Kazakhstan is building more connections with the world

Economic program will boost Europe-Asia cargo flows, accelerate green transition

Murat Nurtleu
| Kazakhstan
A cargo train approaches Kazakhstan's border with China: Over 80% of goods bound for Europe from China and Central Asia pass through Kazakhstan.   © Reuters

Murat Nurtleu is the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is charting a reform course that will reverberate beyond its borders as it seeks to boost economic growth and attract foreign investment.

