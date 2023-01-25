ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Kim Jong Un has started his succession planning

North Korean leader seeks to make sure heir's authority will be accepted

Seong-Hyon Lee
| North Korea
Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae with scientists, engineers and military officials involved in the test-firing of the Hwasong-17 missile: The North Korean leader may have a reason to reveal a possible successor early.   © KCNA/Reuters

Seong-Hyon Lee is a senior fellow at the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations in Houston, Texas.

Until now, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kept his private life very private.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close