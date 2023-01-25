Kim Jong Un has started his succession planning

Seong-Hyon Lee is a senior fellow at the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations in Houston, Texas.
Until now, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kept his private life very private.
North Korean leader seeks to make sure heir's authority will be accepted
Seong-Hyon Lee is a senior fellow at the George H.W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations in Houston, Texas.
Until now, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has kept his private life very private.
Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.