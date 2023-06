Ker Gibbs is executive-in-residence at the University of San Francisco's Center for Business Studies and Innovation in Asia-Pacific and the editor of the new book, "Selling to China: Stories of Success, Failure, and Constant Change" (Palgrave Macmillan). He was previously president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.

The U.S. and China seem headed for conflict. Every day, news headlines offer new reasons for Americans to dislike, distrust and disengage from China.