Letter from London: Boris Johnson, back in charge, looks to reopen UK

Lionel Barber is former editor of the Financial Times and chairman of the Tate.

The office of prime minister carries extraordinary weight in British politics, never more so than during a state of emergency. The PM is the executive chairman of the Cabinet, the central decision-maker in government. Boris Johnson's return to work Monday, after a two-week convalescence from coronavirus, therefore marks an important moment.

For some time now, the country has been treading water. No disrespect intended to National Health Service doctors and nurses, more than 100 of whom have died of COVID-19. Nor to the thousands of members of the public who clap their appreciation of NHS workers at 8 p.m. every Thursday, the nearest to a national coming together.

Nothing -- least of all the daily Downing Street briefing, lately a pedestrian affair where media questioning has been below par -- can hide the salient political fact: the captain of the ship has long been below deck, at one point seriously at risk of losing his life, according to official accounts.

Johnson's first major decision is whether to prolong the lockdown, due to be reviewed on May 7. On the advice of epidemiologists, ministers have insisted the priority must be "flattening the curve" of infected cases. At the weekend, the death toll passed 20,000. The virus has likely peaked but is not contained. The risk, as with other countries preparing to ease, is that premature action would reignite the virus and require a reimposition of restrictions, delivering a crushing blow to confidence.

Yet pressure is increasing to loosen the five-week-long lockdown. The treasury is alarmed at the spiraling cost of financial aid to companies and furloughed employees. Output is forecast to fall by 15% in the second quarter and unemployment to double. Overall growth is currently expected to be down 4% compared to 2019.

Companies are lobbying for a phased return to work, no doubt encouraged by health secretary Matt Hancock's recent admission that some businesses should never have been ordered to shut down in the first place. Builders, fast-food restaurants and retailers are likely to be among the first wave to resume services. Plans are also being drawn up for a return to commuting. Train services are expected to resume next month, albeit with seriously reduced capacity and passengers respecting "social distancing."

All this points to a "second phase" lockdown operating with flexibility in some areas and continuing strictness in others. How this works in practice is another matter. Who receives favored treatment will involve tough political choices. Leaks suggest anyone over 70, the most vulnerable category, will remain confined. More bizarre is the idea that people could be asked to select their 10 best friends to socialize with -- and no more. A serious test of etiquette.

For the most part, the Johnson government has been on the backfoot during the crisis. The U.K. lags well behind European countries in testing for infection, especially compared to standout Germany. The target of 100,000 tests a day by the end of this month looks ambitious. Shortages of personal protective equipment are well documented. As Severin Schwan, CEO of Roche, the Swiss pharmaceutical giant, noted: the U.K. is paying the price for years of underinvestment in its health care infrastructure.

Nightingale Hospital North West set up in the Manchester Central Convention Complex in Manchester on Apr. 16. © AP

The government has been strong on promises and weak on execution. Seven pop-up Nightingale hospitals (named after the 19th-century English nurse Florence Nightingale) were built in record time by the army and private companies, but they have been hampered by a shortage of nurses and specialized equipment for dealing with coronavirus. Similarly, the government is only now preparing to order travelers arriving at U.K. airports to enter a 14-day quarantine, reportedly inspired by the "Singapore model" which provides for heavy fines on miscreants. In short, everything smacks of a piecemeal approach.

Ministers have a standard defense: they have been "led by science." This conveniently ignores the hard trade-offs between health, security and the economy which face all governments in the pandemic. Official obfuscation has inevitably led to greater scrutiny of the scientists themselves.

It took a foreign publication -- The New York Times -- to highlight the secrecy surrounding the Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies, or SAGE, the key committee influencing government decision-making. As the NYT reported: "Its list of members is secret, its meetings are closed, its recommendations are private and the minutes of its deliberations are published much later, if at all."

The Guardian has revealed that Dominic Cummings, Johnson's most powerful adviser, had in fact attended a SAGE meeting on March 23, the day the government announced the nationwide lockdown. There is a respectable argument that Cummings' attendance was sensible, but his guru status guaranteed a furious row about political influence compromising independent scientific advice. Downing Street condemned the story as one more example why public confidence in mainstream media is at an all-time low (a debatable fact, but that's for another column).

All this sound and fury signifies little compared to the return of Boris Johnson to the front line. The Queen is confined to quarters at Windsor Castle. Parliament has reconvened, via video, with a sprinkling of MPs in the House of Commons. The country has been leaderless for too long. This is Johnson's challenge -- and his opportunity.