Guanie Lim is an assistant professor of Southeast Asia studies at the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo. Aaron Pek is a former fund manager and the editor of Value Investing Substack.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is on a streak. After his administration won new investments early last month from Amazon.com and Tesla, he followed up by securing 170 billion ringgit ($38.3 billion) in investment commitments from Chinese companies during a visit to Beijing.