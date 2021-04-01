Malaysia's toxic UMNO gang wants another chance to make things worse

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of "Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan's Lost Decades."

The hits just keep on coming for Malaysia's long-troubled economy.

In the last 30 days alone, we learned not just that net foreign direct investment plunged 56% in 2020 -- but why. In March, names like IBM and restaurant giant Chili's announced exits from what once was one of Asia's most promising economies.

Meantime, Top Glove's stock tank after one of the biggest winners amid COVID-19 ran afoul of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials over labor practices. Authorities seized rubber gloves made in Malaysia, leaving the nation's main industries -- gloves and palm oil -- under scrutiny at the very worst moment.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would have you believe these are all isolated incidents -- and that the pandemic is to blame. But they are connected and predate 2020. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a dysfunctional and smug political system to create the business climate hobbling Malaysia's 2021.

The very headwinds bearing down on the place today were there in, say, 2019 -- just easier for elected officials to hide. And the very same folks who either helped generate or enable them are pretending they just arrived out of thin air with the virus.

Take opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who once essentially held the job he is now slamming Mohamed Azmin Ali for doing poorly. To be clear, Anwar, a 1990s finance minister, is dead right about Azmin, who serves as Muhyiddin's senior minister of international trade and industry. Anwar cannot fathom Azmin's casual attitude toward some of globalization's biggest names pivoting away from Malaysia.

"The IBM announcement comes after similar announcements from companies moving out of Malaysia including Hyundai and Panasonic as well as reports that other ASEAN countries are scoring big investments from the global Fortune 500 including top technology brands," Anwar said last week.

Anwar chided Azmin and Muhyiddin's government for thinking, wrongly, the exodus "does not matter" and that Malaysia "has the luxury of being selective" about the multinational companies that invest there.

Yet does Anwar own a mirror? Again, he is 100% right about the Muhyiddin government's dangerous ambivalence about the economy. When Muhyiddin suddenly maneuvered Mahathir Mohamad, Anwar's boss in the 1990s, from the premiership in March 2020, it was supposedly about getting big things done.

Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, pictured in October 2020: does he own a mirror? © Reuters

In May 2018, Mahathir came out of retirement to wrestle power away from former protege Najib Razak, whose spectacular corruption scandals -- including at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad -- generated money-laundering investigations in Singapore, Washington and Zurich.

Awkwardly, that pitted Mahathir -- with Anwar again at his side -- against the United Malays National Organization, the party they used to lead. Now, Mahathir and Anwar are angling to make the 1990s great again. So is Muhyiddin, who is pulling out all the stops to keep a job he is doing badly. Muhyiddin's main contribution so far is increasing religious and social tensions.

All this culminated in this week's strangest news story out of Malaysia: UNMO, the nation's largest party, ruled out working with Muhyiddin in the forthcoming federal election, further damaging his governing National Alliance coalition.

To keep score, the teams that cemented the insular, low-productivity, weak-innovation policies hurting Malaysia's 2021 are all now vying to lead the nation -- again. The UMNO gang never gives up. Muhyiddin's boosters are trying to spin a year of drift and economic pain as warranting reelection. And the gents from the 1990s want a third crack at not changing much.

If any of these leaders found themselves near a mirror, they might reflect on how Malaysia needs more than a rebranding. It needs nothing less than a top-to-bottom recalibration of political priorities. Starting with the productivity-killing affirmative action matrix that gives the ethnic Malay majority preferences for jobs, education, land and government contracts.

A more meritocratic system would increase competitiveness and help Malaysia produce tech unicorns. If Mahathir 1.0 or the governments since had leveled laying fields, the two Chinese Malaysians who devised taxi juggernaut Grab in a Kuala Lumpur garage might not have headquartered it in Singapore.

If a succession of governments had noticed Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and, of course, China working to raise their innovative games they would scramble to keep IBM operating in its Cyberjaya science park area. Or lobby Japan Inc. icon Panasonic to keep making solar panels in Malaysia. Or encourage Hyundai Motor not to relocate to Jakarta.

COVID-19 hit Malaysia's economy as hard as any in Asia. But crises, as the adage goes, do not change a government -- they reveal its true stripes. For more than 20 years now, the nature of Malaysia Inc. has been to preserve at all costs a political system that knows how to hold power, but not how to exercise it in ways that keep pace with a fast-changing world.

Now, that tunnel vision is costing Malaysia jobs created by some of globalization's best-known names. Not COVID-19, but a multigenerational aversion to mirrors and even a modicum of self-reflection.

It is enough to make you want to blow off some steam at a Chili's happy hour. Wait...