Joseph Chinyong Liow is Tan Kah Kee Chair Professor and dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences of Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Ushered into power following his coalition's narrow victory in Malaysia's general election last November, Anwar Ibrahim will be keen for his unity government to make a strong showing when six of the country's 13 states head to the polls next month to elect their own assemblies.