Richard Heydarian is a senior lecturer at the Asian Center of the University of the Philippines and author of "The Indo-Pacific: Trump, China and the New Struggle for Global Mastery."

In his first 100 days as president of the Philippines, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has largely steered clear of divisive political issues in favor of an economics first policy agenda, projecting himself as a unifying statesman after years of polarizing politics.