Modi's silence on China's land grabs will not be India's last word

Brahma Chellaney is professor emeritus of strategic studies at the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi and a former adviser to India's National Security Council. He is the author of nine books, including "Water: Asia's New Battleground."

The latest border clash between Chinese and Indian troops on Dec. 9 took place nearly 2,000 kilometers from the sites of previous skirmishes. This underscores the enduring costs of Beijing's stealthy land grabs along India's borderlands and how much those encroachments have spurred military buildups and tensions along the two nations' entire long Himalayan frontier.