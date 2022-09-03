More must be done to narrow Asia's digital divide

From Anir Chowdhury, policy adviser for the government of Bangladesh's Aspire to Innovate program, which is supported by the U.N. Development Program.
It is impossible to live in a digital world without ending digital poverty.
Poverty is not just scarcity of food or water, but also lack of access to high tech
