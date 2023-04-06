Multilateral talks right way for China and ASEAN to manage disputes

Tai-Heng Cheng is co-managing partner in the Singapore office of law firm Sidley Austin and co-leader of the firm's global trade and advocacy practice. He is also the co-founder of the Cheng-Harrell Institute for Global Affairs. Hong Sim is an associate at Sidley Austin.

Every country, and every person, depends on the maintenance and operation of the international legal order. This world order governs prohibitions on the use of military force as well as international trade and commerce, basic human rights and other foundational concerns.