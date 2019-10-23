Let the private sector remedy China's economic slowdown

The Chinese economy is in trouble, and one way to rescue it is to let the private sector flourish without state intervention.

China posted year-on-year growth of 6% for the third quarter, down 0.2 percentage point from the April-June term and the slowest gain in real gross domestic product in data going back to 1992.

Premier Li Keqiang sounded the alarm in mid-October. "The downward pressure on the economy is increasing continuously, and many real economic entities are struggling amid weak domestic demand," he reportedly told provincial officials.

China and the U.S. made progress in the latest round of trade negotiations, with Washington agreeing to hold off on more tariffs for now. But unless the two sides reach a final agreement soon, measures already in place will continue to weigh on the Chinese economy. A possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump in November on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile is crucial.

China's exports, which have served as the driver of rapid growth, have been weak of late. Auto sales, a key pillar of consumption, fell 15 straight months through September. Output of mobile phones has been lackluster, and the service sector has lost momentum.

Beijing has taken a series of economic stimulus steps including monetary easing and revved-up public works investment, but whether they are helping is unclear. The government targets GDP growth of 6% to 6.5% for 2019. The July-September number is at the low end of this target, so it will not be easy to achieve growth exceeding 6% toward the turn of the year. A slip into the 5% range going forward is sure to hurt employment.

State-owned enterprises have long enjoyed preferential treatment in China, while their private-sector peers have faced a tough environment in the effectively one-party state. This has only worsened in the six years since Xi took power.

Communist Party organs at private businesses have tightened their grip. Xi has emphasized that he will ensure that the party has a role in business of all kinds. This can only inhibit freethinking private-sector management.

Underlying these policies is the fear that without further bulking up SOEs, which can be controlled by the Communist Party, the government's command of the economy will start to crumble. This thinking also is blamed for hindering trade talks with the U.S.

Without growth fueled by the private sector, new jobs will not be created, only giving rise to a new cause of instability. China needs to implement a bold policy shift and take full advantage of the private sector's power -- not constrain it.