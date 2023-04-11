Now is the time for Japan to make a play for startups

Benjamin Qiu is a partner with the law firm Loeb & Loeb handling venture capital financing for companies in Asia. He is also a registered arbitrator with the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration.

Some might say that Silicon Valley is suffering from an overdose of the culture of "move fast and break things" and the fear of missing out, leading to plunges in startup valuations, layoffs and the collapses of FTX and Silicon Valley Bank. Japan, though, has clearly embraced too little of this culture.