ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Now is the time for Japan to make a play for startups

Country could be appealing base for entrepreneurs from China and elsewhere

Benjamin Qiu
| Japan
A university job fair in Tokyo: The vast majority of fresh graduates from Japan's top colleges still dream about working for one of the country's major companies. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita) 

Benjamin Qiu is a partner with the law firm Loeb & Loeb handling venture capital financing for companies in Asia. He is also a registered arbitrator with the Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration.

Some might say that Silicon Valley is suffering from an overdose of the culture of "move fast and break things" and the fear of missing out, leading to plunges in startup valuations, layoffs and the collapses of FTX and Silicon Valley Bank. Japan, though, has clearly embraced too little of this culture.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close