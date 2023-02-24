Nuclear weapons would only bring South Korea more trouble

John Merrill is a visiting scholar at the Institute of Korean Studies at George Washington University and former head of the Northeast Asia division of the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research. John Burton is the editor of a forthcoming study on U.S.-South Korean diplomatic relations to be published by the Korea Economic Institute.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's musings last month that Seoul could ask the U.S. to bring tactical nuclear weapons back to the Korean Peninsula after a 30-year hiatus or produce its own nuclear weapons represent very dangerous ideas.