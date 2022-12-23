Pakistan will need more than force to quash its Taliban threat

Salman Rafi Sheikh is assistant professor of politics at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences of Lahore University of Management Sciences and the author of "The Genesis of Baloch Nationalism: Politics and Ethnicity in Pakistan, 1947-1977."

As if the Pakistani government did not face enough challenges between a potent protest movement, rampant inflation, shortages of energy and foreign exchange, and recovering from devastating floods, the domestic branch of the Taliban movement has now resumed its armed struggle against the authorities after a five-month breather for negotiations.