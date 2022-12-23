ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Pakistan will need more than force to quash its Taliban threat

Authorities must work with local residents to squeeze out militants

Salman Rafi Sheikh
| Pakistan
Security officers guard a road leading to a counterterrorism center in Bannu, Pakistan that was seized by Taliban militants.   © AP

Salman Rafi Sheikh is assistant professor of politics at the Mushtaq Ahmad Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences of Lahore University of Management Sciences and the author of "The Genesis of Baloch Nationalism: Politics and Ethnicity in Pakistan, 1947-1977."

As if the Pakistani government did not face enough challenges between a potent protest movement, rampant inflation, shortages of energy and foreign exchange, and recovering from devastating floods, the domestic branch of the Taliban movement has now resumed its armed struggle against the authorities after a five-month breather for negotiations.

