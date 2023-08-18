ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Philippines must stand up for its rights at South China Sea shoal

Fear of escalation should not paralyze defense of international law

Alexander L. Vuving
| Philippines
The crew of the BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal in 2014. Recently, China demanded that the Philippines remove the vessel.   © Reuters

Alexander L. Vuving is a professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Honolulu, Hawaii. The views expressed in this article are his own.

There are two ways to break a system of international order.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more