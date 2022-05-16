ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Opinion

Prevailing uncertainty can work to boost Asian growth

Tech and tourism-oriented economies stand to benefit the most

Wai Ho Leong
| East Asia
SK Hynix announced plans to raise capital expenditure as data-center expansions remain strong.   © AP

Wai Ho Leong is managing director of research at Modular Asset Management in Singapore, a pan-Asian macro hedge fund.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close