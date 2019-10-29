Rich countries must stop exploiting Asian nations' health care

Growing up in Calcutta, I watched relatives trained as doctors forced to make the painful choice between emigration, with better pay and prospects, and staying in India.

Today, I see older family members and acquaintances die from the lack of adequate medical services or suffer from the absence of proper elderly care because the best local facilities target dollar-paying foreigners, putting them out of their financial reach.

The hemorrhaging of trained medical personnel in India has reached such a scale that the government has taken action to curb emigration. Since 2013-14 it has stopped issuing No Obligation to Return to India, or NORI, certificates essential for Indian doctors to settle overseas.

The move has restricted the medical brain drain. While statistics are sketchy, perhaps between 1,000 and 3,000 doctors are still leaving India each year. Doctors have understandably sought the reversal of the no-NORI policy, saying their human rights are being curtailed and there is a lack of local opportunities.

India is one of the largest sources of emigrating physicians with around 60,000 doctors -- roughly one in 10 -- working in the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada. Other Asian nations losing significant numbers of doctors include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

The poaching of developing-world doctors is designed to address shortages in developed countries. In Australia, there are around 3.5 doctors per 1,000 people. In advanced economies, there between 2.5 and 4 doctors per 100,000.

In comparison, the figure for India is less than 0.8 doctor per 1,000 people. The World Health Organization estimates that at least 2.5 medical staff per 1,000 people are needed to provide adequate medical care.

In addition to the poaching of medical professionals, there is medical tourism where people travel to a developing country for surgery, including cardiovascular operations and joint replacement, dentistry, fertility and cosmetic procedures. Citizens of advanced economies often retire overseas, permanently or for part of the year, including to Asia.

The drivers are simple. Overseas medical procedures are cheaper with shorter waiting times and often newer, better equipped facilities. A hip replacement which costs between $30,000 and $50,000 in the U.S. or $25,000 in Australia can be performed for around $6,000 in India or $12,000 in Thailand or Malaysia.

Private insurers in advanced economies frequently encourage their clients to seek treatment overseas to save money.

This leads to an intolerable situation. While Asia produces high-quality medical professionals and has good elderly care, most Asians, unless they are wealthy, do not have access to these services.

This globalization of health and elderly-care services is problematic. First, the host country may have incurred costs in educating and training skilled workers enticed to developed countries or diverted to assist foreigners. The investment and skills are lost, exacerbating domestic costs and scarcities.

Based on an estimated cost to government of a doctor's education of around $60,000, in emerging countries like India, the losses runs into billions of dollars.

Second, it diverts limited resources into real estate and medical facilities popular with foreigners. This risks underinvestment in and reduced access to equivalent facilities for locals.

Fortis Hospital's state-of-the-art pediatric outpatient department in Gurgaon, India: most Asians, unless they are wealthy, do not have access to high-quality medical services. © Mint/Getty Images

Third, in developing countries, competition for resources and crowding out may create friction between expatriates or medical tourists and local populations. A brief conversation with ordinary Indians, living in view of new hospitals devoted to paying foreign patients, when they have to make do with poor-quality services, highlights the resentment.

Asian governments have encouraged the trade. They see benefits from investment, foreign capital and employment opportunities, which alleviates the lack of local jobs. It also generates significant foreign exchange earnings. Global medical tourism is estimated to be growing at over 20% a year and is expected to reach $180 billion by 2026.

For the trade in medical and elderly-care services to continue, urgent measures are necessary to deal with its shortcomings.

Where developed countries poach skilled staff, a compensation mechanism would be fair. This can be a one-off or annual payment by the nation to which the workers are moving. Or beneficiary countries could invest in additional training in developing countries.

Another option may require workers themselves repaying the costs of their education or working an agreed minimum period in their own country before moving to work overseas.

Medical and elderly-care services in developing countries need to take more account of local needs, even when these facilities are aimed at foreigners. Options include mandating such centers to provide services to locals, subsidized by foreigners.

An alternative is a contribution by foreign beneficiaries toward developing equivalent services for locals. Malaysia's MM2H visa program, for example, requires that applicants for long-term residence open a fixed deposit account in Malaysia of around $75,000.

Such funds could be dedicated to long-term local development, including of social services. However, most Asian countries are reluctant to place any conditions on such rich people, fearing being undercut by competitors.

The globalization of health and elderly-care services is parasitic, exploiting persistent economic differences across countries. It reflects failures by developing nations to generate satisfactory opportunities for their own citizens. It shows the lack of investment in retirement incomes and savings, and health care in many advanced economies.

The current arrangement merely uses immigration and the trade in services to mask deep-seated failures in both the developed and developing world. It does nothing to address the inequalities involved, but exploits them with a short-term fix which papers over the real issues.

Satyajit Das is a former banker. His latest book is "A Banquet of Consequences" (published in North America as "The Age of Stagnation"). He is also the author of "Extreme Money" and "Traders, Guns & Money."