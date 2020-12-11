Road map for a strong Asia Pacific recovery

Alfonso Garcia Mora is vice president of Asia Pacific at IFC, the largest global development organization focused on the private sector in developing countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic reminds me of how earthquakes happen. Tectonic plates shift over time, with occasional large quakes redefining the Earth's contours and forcing us to rebuild. We are in a similar situation now. We need to be resilient and bounce forward, especially in Asia.

Asia Pacific was the first region hit by COVID-19. Now, its countries and companies can play a major role in reigniting economic growth, turning challenges into opportunities. While South Asia is expected to contract by 7.7% in 2020, as it stands now East Asia is the only region with positive projected GDP in 2020. At 0.9% the growth rate will be the lowest since 1967.

The world is looking at this region -- not only because it is taking the lead in the recovery, but also because this crisis will certainly change many paradigms, with global implications.

The challenges are evident: a total collapse in tourism, plunging trade, diminished foreign direct investment, severe supply chain disruptions and disproportionate impacts on small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs. And while we hope for the best, we might need to be prepared for the worst. We are facing the highest level of corporate debt in our lifetime. Past crises have shown that an acute deterioration in assets, as well as sharp increases in company distress, should be expected.

Governments across the globe have taken decisive and historical action, relying on public spending to fight the pandemic -- on average 5% of gross domestic product in Asia -- which will limit the capacity to rely on fiscal stimulus to support the recovery in the years to come.

As economies restart, building back better -- by supporting the private sector, driving innovation and technology, going green in boosting infrastructure, and creating new markets -- becomes critical to put countries on a promising growth trajectory. These could be anchored in what we call the "three Rs" of the pandemic response: relief, restructuring, and a resilient recovery.

During the pandemic's initial stages, central banks, the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation, or IFC, as well as other multilateral development banks, joined forces to provide liquidity relief to help keep the lights on. In the restructuring phase, it is paramount to strengthen efforts to restructure and recapitalize viable companies in key sectors through new innovative financing mechanisms, equity investments, and by ensuring the necessary bankruptcy and resolution policies are in place to expedite processes that will help keep viable companies afloat.

But this will not be enough. It is also time for more creativity and innovation to turn Asia Pacific's challenges into opportunities, while ensuring that digitalization and climate play a historical role in transforming economies. Seizing green opportunities can help deliver jobs quickly, and spur sustainable and inclusive growth. Emerging Asia is the largest contributor of global greenhouse-gas emissions. Accelerating the clean energy transition to dramatically lower carbon emissions and helping countries adapt to climate change is critical and will have implications in other sectors of the economies.

East Asia is also the current epicenter of plastic pollution, and many countries are emerging as champions in the fight against marine debris. More can be done. Through the surge in the use of personal protective equipment and a sharp increase in medical waste, the pandemic is compounding the problem of plastic pollution, adding pressure on existing waste management systems. Eight million tons of plastics are dumped in the ocean each year -- about one truck of garbage per minute -- and marine ecosystems suffer an estimated $13 billion a year in damages caused by plastic waste.

And with rapid urbanization, the region should deepen its focus on renewable energy, climate-smart transportation, energy efficiency, green and blue finance and smart cities. Asia offers $18.3 trillion of the total estimated climate-smart opportunities in the emerging world to 2030. Investing in resilient infrastructure in developing countries could deliver $4.2 trillion over the lifetime of new infrastructure. As discussed at this week's Singapore Fintech Festival, the pandemic has highlighted that digitization is a must to keep businesses, governments and people connected. Telemedicine, education-tech, e-commerce, e-logistics and digital financial services have had huge impact on families and SMEs.

Broadening digital inclusion will unlock significant opportunities for growth. For instance, the digitalization of SMEs in Southeast Asia could add $1.1 trillion of GDP value across the region by 2025. The shift, though, must come with better internet connectivity and literacy, and accessible technology, to avoid widening the digital divide and inequality.

A software engineer works from his home during a nationwide lockdown in Delhi on June 8: broadening digital inclusion will unlock opportunities for growth. © LightRocket/Getty Images

Action requires a shift in many paradigms. Companies need to be strategic and innovative, adapting to rapidly shifting trends to reshape business models. We must create new markets by designing bankable projects and opportunities for the private sector. At IFC, we call it working upstream -- starting early to identify potential projects to meet development challenges to create private-sector solutions and investment opportunities.

Without fresh private capital, the region may languish. In the same way we build strong foundations to lessen earthquake damage, we must start the work now of preparing Asia Pacific for a steady recovery and resilient future.