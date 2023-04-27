Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Contact Path Layer Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Opinion Role of prolonged low rates in financial turmoil can't be ignored Macrofinancial conditions prompted Silicon Valley Bank's strategy
Masaaki Shirakawa
Guest Writer April 27, 2023 17:00 JST | U.S. FDIC representatives speak with customers of Silicon Valley Bank outside its headquarters in Santa Clara, California on March 13.
Masaaki Shirakawa is a distinguished guest professor at Aoyama Gakuin University in Tokyo and a former governor of the Bank of Japan.
Global financial markets have experienced several episodes of volatile upheaval in recent months.
