Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Dave Sharma is a member of Australia's House of Representatives. He chairs the Joint Standing Committee on Treaties.

Russian Ambassador to the U.N. Vassily Nebenzia reacts during a Security Council meeting on Apr. 5. © Sipa/AP

Moscow has voided its moral claim to such a privilege

Russia should lose its permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30