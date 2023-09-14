ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Semiconductors won't help hold down prices anymore

Technology's demand on physical and labor resources is becoming inflationary

Richard Yetsenga
| East Asia
Smartphone users in Phnom Penh: Penetration of smartphones has resulted in a huge rise in semiconductor manufacturing's call on physical resources.    © Reuters

Richard Yetsenga is chief economist and head of research at ANZ Banking Group in Sydney.

The advance of semiconductor technology, one of the last surviving deflationary forces from the pre-pandemic decade, is running out of steam.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more