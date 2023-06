Henny Sender is a strategic consultant to financial services companies and was previously a managing director at investment company BlackRock and a correspondent for the Financial Times.

In 2015, Neil Shen, co-founder of the online travel company now known as Trip.com Group, held a party in a park on the outskirts of Beijing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Sequoia China, which he had set up as a local offshoot of a storied Silicon Valley venture capital firm.