ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Sex imbalance at Japan's top university is nothing to worry about

Paucity of women at University of Tokyo is result of student preference

Stephen Givens
| Japan
The University of Tokyo: Japan's most prestigious university consistently has a male-female ratio of 4-1. (Photo by Mayumi Tsumita) 

Stephen Givens is a partner with the corporate law firm JLX Partners in Tokyo.

Just one of every five students in this year's new class of undergraduates at the University of Tokyo is female.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more