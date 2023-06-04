Showcasing Japanese baseball requires saving Meiji Jingu stadium

Robert Whiting, winner of the 2023 Henry Chadwick Award for contributions to the understanding of baseball, is the author of books including "The Samurai Way of Baseball" and "Tokyo Junkie: 60 Years of Bright Lights and Back Alleys ... and Baseball."

Tokyo's Meiji Jingu Stadium is a national treasure with a rich history dating back to 1926, when it was constructed as part of the Meiji Shrine complex, a tribute to Emperor Meiji who helped guide Japan into the modern world after centuries of isolation.