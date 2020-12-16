Singapore's Hyflux saga shows folly of court-supervised restructuring

Mak Yuen Teen is an associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School, specializes in corporate governance.

When Singapore water treatment company Hyflux announced in May 2018 that it had asked the Singapore High Court to commence a court-supervised restructuring, investors were left reeling.

Coming just two months after KPMG had issued a clean audit opinion, Hyflux -- a market darling -- not only once counted Singapore sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings as an investor, it had won a number of major projects from the Singapore government. Olivia Lum, the company's charismatic founder, was the first woman to win the Ernst & Young World Entrepreneur Award back in 2011.

At its peak, Hyflux had a market capitalization of nearly 2.1 billion Singapore dollars ($1.6 billion). By the time it collapsed, it owed banks S$1.84 billion, noteholders S$265 million, and 34,000 preference and perpetual security holders S$900 million.

Last month, after granting 10 extensions, the High Court finally put an end to the supervised restructuring, approving an application by a group of unsecured bank creditors to place the company under interim judicial management. Suspicious that details of another potential investor surfaced every time the company came to ask the court for an extension, the ruling judge suspected some sort of gamesmanship was at work.

A successful restructuring is difficult to execute, as it requires the support of various stakeholders with competing interests. Those who have lost much of their investment under the existing board may not want the same board to oversee the company's rehabilitation, especially if there are clear signs of poor corporate governance or mismanagement.

And because a third party such as a judicial manager may uncover wrongdoing and take action against the board, the board's preference for a court-supervised restructuring may be driven by its desire to control the process and shield itself from potential liability. Thus the board's own interests may affect its judgment when it comes to potential saviors.

In Hyflux's case, certain potential saviors appeared less than bona fide. Some included conditions that the current directors be retained and released from potential liability -- despite the directors being under investigation. Others said that any offer that released the directors would not be accepted.

But with judicial managers now in place, there is the possibility of action being taken against the directors if there has been wrongdoing. This could result in personal liability, which was never a possibility when the board was overseeing the restructuring. While it is too early to tell if the directors breached their duties, there were plenty of signs of poor corporate governance and questionable decision-making.

Olivia Lum was the controlling shareholder, board chairman, CEO, chair of the investment committee, and attended most of the meetings of the other committees despite not being a member. Clearly, she has had a dominant role. Four of the independent directors on the eight-member board had served for more than 14 years.

Some were former employees or substantial shareholders who were redesignated from nonindependent to independent or had business relationships with the company -- such as their companies providing internal audit or legal services. All this points to a board that is far from independent.

Lum's entrepreneurial skills and perseverance undoubtedly contributed to the company's early success, but she did not have the necessary experience to manage a growing company or to oversee investment decisions. Other senior management also appears to have lacked the necessary experience.

Hyflux's founder Olivia Lum, pictured in October 2018: she did not have the necessary experience to manage a growing company. (Photo by Mayuko Tani)

For example, in 1996, Hyflux appointed a business development head who was a medical doctor specializing in family medicine, and whose previous job was as a registrar in the health ministry. She was later made an executive director and became COO and then deputy CEO.

Hyflux's core business revolved around providing water treatment solutions for municipalities and industries. However, it expanded into power generation and waste-to-energy solutions. It won the tender for the huge Tuaspring Integrated Water and Power Plant in 2011 -- a major contributor to its downfall -- through aggressive bidding, counting on the synergy between water desalination and power generation. But it had no experience in the power business. The plant has been loss-making since it began operations.

Tuaspring desalination plant has been loss-making since it began operations. (Handout photo from PUB, Singapore's national water agency)

Hyflux sought to have an asset-light strategy but its business model was in fact highly capital-intensive, relying more on borrowings rather than operating cash flows to fund growth. While it was reporting high revenues and making profits, those numbers were subject to high volatility. Operating cash flows told a consistent and dire story, becoming negative from 2010 and never returning to positive territory.

As its debt grew, Hyflux resorted to preference shares and perpetual securities which were accounted for as equity. Yet this did not stem its high reliance on debt. In 2011, it issued preference shares, or prefs, and in 2014, it issued its first two tranches of perpetual securities, or perps. Those perps were only available to institutional and accredited investors.

In May 2016, it issued another tranche of perps that was so successful that it raised S$500 million, rather than the initially proposed S$300 million. Much of the amount raised from the 2016 perps came from retail investors, and the institutional and accredited investors who subscribed to the earlier perps were bailed out.

One key lesson from the restructuring of Hyflux is this: when poor corporate governance and mismanagement is a major contributor to a company's collapse, put someone else in charge of its rehabilitation.