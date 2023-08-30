ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Sinking exports are a sign of deeper problems for South Korea

Yoon must shed complacency and find ways to revive economic dynamism

William Pesek
| South Korea
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's priorities offer little optimism about his chances of raising the country's competitive game. (Pool via Reuters)

William Pesek is an award-winning Tokyo-based journalist and author of "Japanization: What the World Can Learn from Japan's Lost Decades."

Economists struggling to discern a future for global growth are getting no promising hints from South Korea.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more