Arrow Artboard Created with Sketch. Artboard Created with Sketch. Title Chevron Title Chevron Icon Facebook Icon Linkedin Icon Mail Positive Arrow Icon Print Icon Twitter

This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Shaun O'Dwyer is an associate professor researching moral and political philosophy at Kyushu University. Joseph Yi is associate professor of political science at Hanyang University.

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks in Seoul on Mar. 10: the expectations for Yoon could easily be dashed. © Sipa/AP

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter

Free access for everyone - Sep. 30