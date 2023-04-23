Southeast Asia must try to bring U.S. and China together

Michael Vatikiotis is senior adviser at the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue and author of "Blood and Silk: Power and Conflict in Modern Southeast Asia."
China and the U.S. are on a collision course to conflict. Diplomatic and other forms of bilateral engagement have virtually ceased and there is an increasingly belligerent tone to the rhetoric in both Beijing and Washington.
