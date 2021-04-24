Southeast Asia needs to regain its heritage of openness

Imran Shamsunahar is a freelance writer focusing on the Asia-Pacific region, currently based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He has previously written for the South China Morning Post, the National Interest and War is Boring.

The rise and fall of civilizations, posits Swedish historian Johan Norberg in his latest book, Open: The Story of Human Progress, is intimately tied to their degree of openness, whether in the form of open exchange, open doors or open societies.

Norberg's defense of openness comes at a time when the merits of globalization are increasingly questioned. Often portrayed as a Western infliction, this struggle between open and closed societies is a dynamic that many of the rising economies of Southeast Asia now find themselves grappling with.

When it comes to global openness, Southeast Asia has few parallels. Geographically bestriding the maritime trade routes between China, India and the Middle East heralded a global infusion of cultural and technological influences. Exchanges with India brought Hinduism, Buddhism and Islam to the region, while China provided material goods, scientific technologies and migrants.

Historians refer to an age of commerce between 1400 and 1650, where increased regional trade accelerated state-building and urbanization. A letter from the ruler of Melaka in contemporary Malaysia to the king of the Ryukyu Islands off Japan in 1468 captured the spirit of the age: "all the lands within the seas are united in one body. Life has never been so affluent in preceding generations as it is today."

Southeast Asia continues to figure prominently in global trade, with the region highly embedded in global supply chains centering on China. While this economic openness has helped raise living standards for millions of Southeast Asians, it also made the region vulnerable to supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19, as well as rising protectionist sentiments worldwide.

Fostering greater intraregional trade to hedge against external uncertainties has been mooted as one solution. However, between 2013 and 2018 intraregional merchandise trade has remained between 23% and 24% as a proportion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' total trade.

Little comparative attention has been paid by policymakers to another key regional flow, that of migration. Indeed, Southeast Asia's cosmopolitanism is historically attributed to the different groups who settled across the region, creating rich cross-cultural exchanges bound together by an appreciation of pluralism. Immigration played a particular role in the modern histories of Malaysia and Singapore, serving as magnets for millions of immigrants from China and India.

Singapore's central business district, pictured in August 2020: immigration played a particular role in the modern history of the city state. © Sipa/AP

Intraregional migration today is mostly concentrated in Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, collectively host to 6.5 million migrants. Despite the key economic role played by migrants in these countries' economic development, public attitudes toward migrants have hardened over the last decade, fueled by economic pressures, questions of national identity and associations of migrants with anti-social behavior. COVID-19 sharpened nativist feelings as recent resurgences of the virus in Malaysia and Thailand became linked to clusters at immigration detention centers and foreign workers' dormitories.

While rising unemployment numbers have pressured certain governments to restrict migrant inflows, studies have indicated that immigration can actually create jobs through more advanced divisions of labor as lower-skilled immigrants are employed in manually intensive work while similarly skilled local workers enter more specialized jobs such as supervisory work.

Demographic realities must also be confronted. In Singapore, the government juggles increasing public nativism with one of the lowest birthrates in the world. According to a projection in a late 2017 report by United Overseas Bank, 2018 marked the first time in Singapore's history in which its share of people aged 65 and over equaled that of people 15, placing Singapore at a demographic crossroad. Singapore's leaders are also conscious that openness to foreign talents is part and parcel of remaining a global business hub.

Paradoxically for a region so globally exposed, Southeast Asia can also be conservative and inward-looking, with elites maintaining their power through repression and the region's pluralism frayed by bouts of intolerance. The military coup in Myanmar in early February and the ongoing violence that followed dealt a serious setback to the country's tenuous opening up a decade ago. In neighboring Vietnam and Cambodia, human rights watchdogs have reported intensified crackdowns on dissent, including opposition members, journalists and activists.

In Malaysia, the country's delicate racial balance is under stress as political factions compete for a segment of the majority Muslim Malays, fearing the erosion of their institutionalized privileges, following an unexpected change in government in February 2020 to a self-purported Malay alliance. Multicultural Indonesia likewise faces a creeping Islamification of both its institutions and society, made most visible during its contentious 2019 presidential election.

So can Southeast Asia regain its heritage of openness? Historical comparisons can prove insightful. Norberg attributes the rise of Europe to its political fragmentation -- European rulers could not afford to completely close off their lands to innovation, foreign talents or dissenting ideas lest rival states benefited from them instead.

Southeast Asia's own fragmentation could arguably provide a similar mechanism to facilitate interstate competition and emulation. It will only require one country brave enough to pioneer the way for others to follow.