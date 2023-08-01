ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Opinion

Sri Lanka is back in business

Stocks and rupee are top performers as economic rebound takes hold

Ruchir Desai
| Sri Lanka
Tourists at Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo in July: The tourism rebound will be key to rebuilding Sri Lanka's foreign reserves.   © Reuters

Ruchir Desai is co-fund manager of Asia Frontier Capital's AFC Asia Frontier Fund.

Rising interest rates and falling export demand are blunting the post-COVID economic resurgence of many Asian economies.

Read Next

Latest On Opinion

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more