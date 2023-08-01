Sri Lanka is back in business

Ruchir Desai is co-fund manager of Asia Frontier Capital's AFC Asia Frontier Fund.
Rising interest rates and falling export demand are blunting the post-COVID economic resurgence of many Asian economies.
Stocks and rupee are top performers as economic rebound takes hold
