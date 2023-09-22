Sustainability requires Japan Inc. to rethink leadership

Jody Ono is a specially appointed professor at Hitotsubashi University Business School in Tokyo where she leads the Leading for Sustainability Forum. She is also chief leadership adviser and a director of venture capital group Nemesis Technologies.

Our future is sure to feature demographic change, social disruption, technological leaps, geopolitical shifts and poor planetary health, all of unprecedented scale and complexity. Any organization with a will to survive should be asking if it is preparing its next generation of leaders for the challenges the company is certain to face.