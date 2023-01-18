A stronger Japan-U.S. alliance will contribute to global stability

In his first visit to the White House as Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden to bolster the Japan-U.S. alliance, strengthening both their military deterrence and response capabilities.

Japan is this year's chair of the Group of Seven. At a time when China and Russia are not hesitating to take coercive actions against other countries, it is important that Japan lead discussions to stabilize international order. We hope that Japan will further deepen its alliance with the U.S. -- which is at the core of Tokyo's foreign policy -- and thus contribute to world peace and prosperity.