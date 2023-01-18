ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

A stronger Japan-U.S. alliance will contribute to global stability

Two countries must reinforce deterrence while also pursuing diplomacy

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 13.    © Reuters
| Japan

In his first visit to the White House as Japan's prime minister, Fumio Kishida agreed with U.S. President Joe Biden to bolster the Japan-U.S. alliance, strengthening both their military deterrence and response capabilities.

Japan is this year's chair of the Group of Seven. At a time when China and Russia are not hesitating to take coercive actions against other countries, it is important that Japan lead discussions to stabilize international order. We hope that Japan will further deepen its alliance with the U.S. -- which is at the core of Tokyo's foreign policy -- and thus contribute to world peace and prosperity.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close