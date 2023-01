Indonesia has assumed the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for 2023. With a population of more than 270 million, it is the world's fourth most populous country and the only member of the Group of 20 in the region.

Located in the middle of the Indo-Pacific, Southeast Asia lies at the front line of the U.S.-China confrontation. As chair, Indonesia has an increasingly important role in maintaining the stability of the international order.