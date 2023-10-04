ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

ASEAN should harness joint exercise for greater unity

Southeast Asian bloc needs better cooperation to boost role in regional security

The opening ceremony of the ASEAN joint military drills in Batam, Indonesia, on Sept. 19. The exercise marked the first time for troops from across the bloc to train only among themselves.    © Kyodo
| ASEAN

Troops from across ASEAN recently gathered in the South China Sea to conduct their first joint military exercise. The show of solidarity is highly significant at a time when China is accelerating the militarization of the region and aggressively expanding its maritime activities there.

ASEAN has been unsuccessful in attempts to forge a unified stance on issues such as the crisis in Myanmar. Stronger security cooperation can enhance the bloc's cohesiveness and pave the way for the group to play a key role in regional stability.

