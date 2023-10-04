ASEAN should harness joint exercise for greater unity

Troops from across ASEAN recently gathered in the South China Sea to conduct their first joint military exercise. The show of solidarity is highly significant at a time when China is accelerating the militarization of the region and aggressively expanding its maritime activities there.

ASEAN has been unsuccessful in attempts to forge a unified stance on issues such as the crisis in Myanmar. Stronger security cooperation can enhance the bloc's cohesiveness and pave the way for the group to play a key role in regional stability.