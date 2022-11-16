Biden and Xi must keep talking for the sake of the world

The meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali yielded little in the way of tangible results. Still, the leaders agreed to continue a dialogue at the top and cabinet levels to prevent an accidental collision between their countries.

This was their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office as president. A candid discussion between the leaders of the U.S. and China -- two major world powers -- should be welcomed, given its importance to global stability and in resolving international challenges.