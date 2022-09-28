ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

Cambodia genocide must not be forgotten

Past mistakes need to be explained clearly to future generations

Jubilant Khmer Rouge soldiers enter Phnom Penh on trucks on April 17, 1975, after the Cambodian capital's surrender.   © AP
| Cambodia

Last week, a special tribunal in Cambodia found the last remaining Khmer Rouge leader guilty of genocide against minorities in the late 1970s. With four of the five leaders from that regime already dead, the pursuit of justice is coming to a close. Yet the fact that nearly 2 million people, or a fourth of the country's population at the time, perished amid those atrocities cannot be forgotten.

Khieu Samphan, Cambodia's former head of state, had appealed a sentence of life imprisonment by a lower court, but the tribunal upheld the ruling, making it final. The 91-year-old had also been given a separate life sentence over other crimes, including forced relocation.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close