Cambodia's destruction of democracy is unacceptable

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, won a landslide victory in the country's July 23 general election. The vote was far from democratic, with the largest opposition party disqualified from participating. The entire process around the sham election was nothing but an unacceptable abuse of power by a de facto autocrat to destroy democracy.

Although 17 other opposition parties participated in the election, few were able to compete with the CPP, and the ruling party appears to have won about 120 of the 125 seats being contested. A U.S. State Department spokesperson criticized the election as being "neither free nor fair."