ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

Cambodia's destruction of democracy is unacceptable

Hun Sen's party dominated a rigged, illegitimate election

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen casts a ballot at a polling station in Kandal province on July 23. He has intensified his crackdown on opposition parties. (Photo by Ken Kobayashi)
| Cambodia

The ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP), led by Prime Minister Hun Sen, won a landslide victory in the country's July 23 general election. The vote was far from democratic, with the largest opposition party disqualified from participating. The entire process around the sham election was nothing but an unacceptable abuse of power by a de facto autocrat to destroy democracy.

Although 17 other opposition parties participated in the election, few were able to compete with the CPP, and the ruling party appears to have won about 120 of the 125 seats being contested. A U.S. State Department spokesperson criticized the election as being "neither free nor fair."

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more