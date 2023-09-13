ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

China must end its diplomacy of coercion

Neighboring governments should strengthen cooperation to counter threats

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks during the ASEAN-China Summit in Jakarta on Sept. 6. It was his first appearance at an international conference since assuming office in March. (Pool photo/Reuters)
| China

When ASEAN leaders and their peers met for summit meetings in Indonesia through Sept. 7, they once again voiced concern over China’s aggressive expansion efforts in the South China Sea. Beijing's coercive actions aimed at strengthening its effective control of those waters have no legal legitimacy, yet it refuses to stop. China needs to understand that no show of force, no matter how strong, will ever win the trust of its neighbors.

On the last day of the meetings, 18 countries, including China, Japan and the U.S., held the East Asia Summit. The chairman's statement said discussions on the South China Sea were made “particularly given the recent development,” and called for “self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would increase tension.”

