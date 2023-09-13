China must end its diplomacy of coercion

When ASEAN leaders and their peers met for summit meetings in Indonesia through Sept. 7, they once again voiced concern over China’s aggressive expansion efforts in the South China Sea. Beijing's coercive actions aimed at strengthening its effective control of those waters have no legal legitimacy, yet it refuses to stop. China needs to understand that no show of force, no matter how strong, will ever win the trust of its neighbors.

On the last day of the meetings, 18 countries, including China, Japan and the U.S., held the East Asia Summit. The chairman's statement said discussions on the South China Sea were made “particularly given the recent development,” and called for “self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would increase tension.”