China must stop its citizens' irrational harassment of Japan

Since the release of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Japanese locations that suffered heavily from the 2011 accident have been bombarded by harassment phone calls coming from China. Stones have even been thrown at some Japanese schools in China. Beijing has no right to ignore these irrational and dangerous acts and should take strong measures to put an end to them.

The nuisance calls, made both in Japanese and Chinese, mostly claim that the wastewater from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings nuclear plant will affect countries around Japan. A large number of the calls have been targeting phone numbers in Fukushima prefecture, where the residents themselves are victims of the nuclear accident and its aftermath, and where the local fisheries industry has opposed the release of the wastewater into the sea.