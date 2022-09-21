ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

China needs economic-policy overhaul at party congress

Xi-led measures have throttled the private sector and blunted growth

Chinese President Xi Jinping greets a crowd on a visit to Liaoning province on Aug. 17. (Xinhua via Kyodo)
| China

When the Chinese Communist Party holds its quinquennial national congress from Oct. 16, it should seek to undertake a major shift in the nation's economic policy.

The recent stagnation -- symbolized by the rise in youth unemployment -- stems from the policies of the administration of President Xi Jinping. China's growth has been driven by free market principles. If those principles were to be sidelined, the country would inevitably fall into a policy-induced recession. Without drastic changes, China's economy is unlikely to recover.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close