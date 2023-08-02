ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

China owes world explanation for abrupt removal of foreign minister

Opaque politics only hinder chances to gain international trust

Qin Gang is seen at the Egyptian Foreign Ministry in Cairo in January. He was removed as China's foreign minister on July 25.   © AP
| China

The recent removal of Qin Gang as China's foreign minister is the latest example of the opaqueness plaguing the country's politics. Beijing has given no clear explanation for why it dismissed Qin, whose whereabouts were unknown for one month before the news of his ouster broke. If China wants to boast about its global influence, it bears a serious responsibility to explain such impactful actions to the international community.

The government of Chinese President Xi Jinping has a record of firing many high-ranking officials in its campaign to root out corruption. But even taking that into account, it is extremely unusual for a top diplomat to be suddenly removed.

Read Next

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more