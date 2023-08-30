ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

China's ban on Japanese seafood is absurd

Malicious economic coercion will result in loss of trade partners

Sea urchin from Japan, front, is sold at a store in Beijing in July. China's ban on Japanese seafood products has dealt a major blow to its neighbor's fisheries industry.   © Kyodo
China has imposed a total ban on Japanese seafood products, an absurd move by any standard. Beijing says the decision is a safety measure in response to the release of treated water from Tokyo Electric Power Co. Holdings' Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The water is scientifically proven to be safe. We strongly object to the coercive action taken by the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping based on false, unscientific accusations.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the government would "take all measures necessary to safeguard food safety and the health of our people." This indicates China may also introduce import restrictions on Japanese food products other than seafood.

