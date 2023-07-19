ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

China should not hesitate on needed economic stimulus

Risk of deflation rising as demand stagnates amid property slump

A man crosses the road near Beijing's central business district. China's economic growth rate in the April-June quarter fell short of market expectations.   © AP
| China

Weak demand is increasing the risk of the Chinese economy falling into deflation, and there is little reason to be optimistic. The administration of President Xi Jinping should act quickly to take the necessary measures to prevent the economy from stalling.

China's gross domestic product increased 6.3% in real terms in the April-June quarter from a year earlier. That is up from 4.5% for the January-March period and above the government target of about 5% for all of 2023. However, the latest figure cannot be taken at face value: The April-June period of 2022 saw growth of only 0.4% because of the lockdown in Shanghai; the expansion of over 6% for the same period this year is simply a reaction to that.

Read Next

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more