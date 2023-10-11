ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

Democracies must keep Ukraine aid flowing

Standing up to Russia key to protecting rule of law, international order

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, poses for a photo with participants of the informal meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Kyiv on Oct. 2.   © AP
Support for Ukraine in its efforts to thwart Russia's military invasion is under threat. A critical phase has been reached that could determine the future international order, and the resolve and wisdom of those providing assistance will soon be tested.

In the U.S., the largest provider of aid for Kyiv, funding for Ukraine was excluded from a stopgap budget bill approved at the end of September because of opposition from Republican Party hard-liners. Under the current budget, support for Ukraine will end in about two months.

