Democracies must keep Ukraine aid flowing

Support for Ukraine in its efforts to thwart Russia's military invasion is under threat. A critical phase has been reached that could determine the future international order, and the resolve and wisdom of those providing assistance will soon be tested.

In the U.S., the largest provider of aid for Kyiv, funding for Ukraine was excluded from a stopgap budget bill approved at the end of September because of opposition from Republican Party hard-liners. Under the current budget, support for Ukraine will end in about two months.