The Nikkei View

Japan, South Korea should expand mutual economic interests

Currency swap agreement is positive step in improving bilateral relations

Japan and South Korea agreed on the bilateral currency swap arrangement at a "finance ministerial dialogue" held on June 29 in Tokyo.   © Kyodo
| Japan

Japan and South Korea have agreed to resume, after an eight-year hiatus, a currency swap deal under which the two countries will lend each other foreign currencies during financial crises. The decision to extend their cooperation to the economy and finance is a welcome move that will promote more stable relations between the neighbors.

The agreement, made at a "finance ministerial dialogue" in Tokyo on June 29, will be in place for three years and will enable the two countries to exchange up to $10 billion. The deal was first signed in 2001 to prevent a recurrence of the 1997 Asian currency crisis, but it expired without extension in 2015 due to deteriorating relations between the two sides.

