ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
The Nikkei View

Japan and ASEAN should push forward with security cooperation

Both sides must deepen ties in the face of China's maritime aggression

Fumio Kishida became the first Japanese prime minister to address the Philippine Congress on Nov. 4.    © Reuters
| Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently wrapped up a visit to the Philippines and Malaysia, where he agreed to deepen security cooperation to check China's increasingly aggressive moves in the East and South China seas.

Japan's diplomacy with ASEAN has thus far focused on economic cooperation, out of regret over its actions in World War II. But the ongoing confrontation between the U.S. and China has raised expectations for Tokyo to also provide security support for the region. Japan should continue making steady efforts to promote cooperation while using caution not to exacerbate regional tensions.

Read Next

Latest On The Nikkei View

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more