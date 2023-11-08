Japan and ASEAN should push forward with security cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently wrapped up a visit to the Philippines and Malaysia, where he agreed to deepen security cooperation to check China's increasingly aggressive moves in the East and South China seas.

Japan's diplomacy with ASEAN has thus far focused on economic cooperation, out of regret over its actions in World War II. But the ongoing confrontation between the U.S. and China has raised expectations for Tokyo to also provide security support for the region. Japan should continue making steady efforts to promote cooperation while using caution not to exacerbate regional tensions.