The Nikkei View

Japan must build sustainable relationship with Africa

The continent is developing rapidly and Tokyo should adapt accordingly

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the TICAD 8 joint press conference online from the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Aug. 28. (Courtesy of the Cabinet Public Affairs Office)
| Africa

The eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8) was held in Tunisia for two days through Sunday to discuss economic cooperation between Japan and African nations.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who participated online, said, "Japan aspires to be a partner growing together with Africa." He also announced $30 billion in public and private financial contributions over the next three years, including to cultivate 300,000 professionals in fields such as industry, health, medicine, education, agriculture, justice and administration.

