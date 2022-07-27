ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
The Nikkei View

Japan's defense white paper sounds alarm over China-Russia ties

Tokyo must prepare for increasingly tense security environment in Asia

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Feb. 4. The two countries are increasingly deepening military cooperation.   © Reuters
| Japan

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has shaken the international order to its core, in Asia and elsewhere across the globe. Japan's recently released annual defense white paper makes clear the government's alarm over Moscow's use of force to unilaterally change the status quo, and urges a strengthening of the nation's defense capabilities as quickly as possible.

