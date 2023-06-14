Japan's immigration policy should aim for inclusive society

The upper house of Japan's Diet on June 9 passed and enacted the revised immigration law, which amends rules on the treatment of foreign nationals without residency status.

The change is expected to reduce the number of foreign nationals being held at immigration facilities for extended periods. But there are also concerns that it may endanger those suffering persecution in their home countries. Japan should use the revised law to protect foreign nationals in distress and create an inclusive society where a diverse array of people can coexist.